When Ranbir Kapoor talk about sexual life and porn

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor started his acting career with the film ‘Saawariya’. After this film, he worked in many superhit films. Ranbir won the hearts of millions of people by his acting. But along with films, Ranbir remains in the discussion due to his personal life. Once Ranbir Kapoor had spoken about porn and sex, which shocked Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about sex life

Actually, once two handsome actors of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh had reached Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee with Karan. In this show, both of them made many revelations about their lives and answered Karan’s questions with impunity. Not only this, both also talked openly about their sex life. Ranbir Singh had said such a thing about porn, which even Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar were surprised to hear.

Ranveer Singh funny reaction

Ranbir says, ‘If there is no love in sex then it is like masturbation. In fact it is worse than that. After this, Ranbir Kapoor said about watching porn films, ‘Porn is not a good thing. It is violent, not at all healthy and dark. Hearing this time of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh sitting next to him gives a very funny response. He says, ‘Brother, you have seen the wrong kind of porn.’

Is dating Alia Bhatt

Let us tell you that apart from his statements, Ranbir Kapoor also remains in the headlines about the relationship. After the breakup with Katrina Kaif, he is dating actress Alia Bhatt for a long time. Both used to hide their relationship from the media earlier but after some time both of them started coming in front of the media openly. Both are seen together in Bollywood parties and functions. There is also news that both are going to get married soon. Ranbir Kapoor had hinted in an interview that he was going to marry Alia in 2020 but it could not happen due to Kovid. In such a situation, it has to be seen when Ranbir and Alia get married.