When RAW spy mohanlal bhaskar caught in Pakistan due to betrayal of double agent

Today talk about such a spy of India who was collecting information about its nuclear program while staying in Pakistan. The name of this detective associated with Research and Analysis Wing i.e. RAW was Mohanlal Bhaskar. Mohanlal was caught because of the betrayal of another double agent and then he was sent to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the year 1968. Mohanlal Bhaskar lived in this jail till the year 1971.

Mohanlal Bhaskar was carrying out espionage for India in Pakistan since 1967. But in 1968, Bhaskar was arrested in Pakistan when he was involved in a counter-intelligence operation. Bhaskar was betrayed by a double agent, who was spying for both India and Pakistan. The name of this double agent was Amrik Singh. Actually, Bhaskar had put his entire journey spent in Pakistan in the form of a book, which was named ‘An Indian Spy in Pakistan’.

This book of Mohanlal Bhaskar was published in the year 1983, in which he wrote the incident related to his detective life with impunity. Bhaskar had told in this book that he was living in Pakistan under the name of Mohammad Aslam. Bhaskar had done exactly the same way of living to mold himself among the people of Pakistan. But Bhaskar had to gather information about Pakistan’s nuclear program.

However, when Bhaskar was sent to jail on charges of espionage, he was severely tortured. Bhaskar has also shared many things about the torture given to the prisoners in the jail. She claimed that she also met former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Kot Lakhpat Jail. Bhaskar had also told that during the year 1971, when he was sent to Mianwali Jail, he also met Sheikh Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Let us tell you that Sheikh Mujib Ur Rahman is considered the founder of Bangladesh. Apart from this, he was the father of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Mujeeb ur Rehman was also kept in Pakistan’s Mianwali Jail during the 1971 war. However, due to the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan in 1972, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan had agreed to release Indian prisoners in Pakistan’s jail, including Mohanlal Bhaskar. Then he returned to India on 9 December 1974.