When Reena Roy was ready for a semi nude scene in the desire of work, she used to dance in the club before coming to the glamor world Before coming to the club, she used to dance in the club.

Reena Roy gave more than one hit in Hindi cinema with Shatrughan Sinha and became the number 1 heroine of Bollywood. Before joining the glamor world, Reena Roy used to dance in a bar and help her family financially.

Reena Roy belonged to a very poor family. So she was looking for work. When he got the job of dancing in the bar, he decided to work in the bar keeping in mind the need of himself and the family.

But one day a filmmaker caught sight of this beautiful girl. This film director was BR Ishara. He picked up Reena from that place and took her towards the world of Bollywood. According to reports, BR Ishara got Reena Roy to work in her own way. They knew that Reena Roy was helpless, she was short of money and looking for work. In such a situation, taking advantage of his compulsion, he was made to do the work he wanted in front of the camera.

There was talk of launching Reena Roy with the film ‘Nai Duniya Naye Log’. Reena’s opposite actor Danny was cast in this film. But due to some reason this film could not be made. Now Reena Roy got stuck in the middle. Here, even Ishara did not want Reena to get out of his hand and someone else should launch Reena. The big reason for this was also that BR Ishara wanted Reena Roy to do a semi nude scene in his film. The director had earlier approached many actors for such a scene for which the actresses were not easily accepting. In such a situation, according to him, Reena was the only one who could do this work at that time.

In such a situation, without delaying much, Ishara launched Reena Roy with the film ‘Zoorat’. It was a very bold film of that time. There were many such scenes in this film in which Reena Roy gave intimate scenes. There was also a rape scene in the film in which she had to give a semi nude scene. When the film was released, it went well. With this, Reena Roy also became famous. It was shown in the film that the way a simple girl comes from village to city, how few people take advantage of it.

After doing this film, Reena was also criticized. Then came the entry of Shatrughan Sinha in Reena’s life. It was because of Shatrughan Sinha that he got a chance to work in the film Kalicharan. Subhash Ghai was making this film. At that time Subhash Ghai was directing his first film. Reena Roy’s fate changed after working in this film.





