When Rekha Almost Got Married To Former Pakistan Skipper Imran Khan

New Delhi. Rekha, the famous actress of Hindi cinema, is still famous for her acting and beauty. Rekha has worked in many great films. This is the reason that even after years, his magic is overshadowed by the film industry. As much as Rekha shared the headlines with her work, she also shared the ups and downs in her personal life. The stories of Rekha’s affairs are not hidden from anyone. Even today, his name is associated with Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century. Well, from you actors to Rekha, the name of Rekha has also been associated with former Pakistani cricketer and PM Imran Khan. Today we are going to tell an interesting anecdote about Imran Khan and Rekha.

Rekha was in relationship with Imran Khan

According to the news, it is said that there was a time when actress Rekha was dating former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. The relationship between the two had progressed to a great extent. Both had even made up their mind to get married. Actually, according to the news published in a magazine, cricketer Imran Khan wanted to marry Rekha from Dil Se. For Rekha, Imran Khan used to come to Mumbai and spend time with her. Often both were also spotted together.

Imran Khan liked Rekha’s mother

His mother was very happy about Rekha’s relationship with Imran Khan. Rekha’s mother used to consider Irrfan Khan as the perfect man. It is said that Rekha’s mother had also shown her horoscope to an astrologer living in Delhi regarding Rekha’s marriage with Imran Khan. But for some reason Imran Khan and Rekha could not get married.

Imran Khan spoke on the relationship with Rekha

At the same time, in an interview, Imran Khan had said on the news of relations with Rekha that for a short time he liked the company of the actress. Enjoyed and moved on. Imran Khan also said that he can never even think of marrying any actress. By the way, let us tell you that after Rekha, Imran Khan also joined with other actresses.