When Rekha Express Her Pain Through Painful Lines, Pointing Jaya

Mumbai. Discussions of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s affair are always in the headlines. Many stories of love story of both are heard. Rekha herself also talked about the relationship between Amitabh and Jaya in an interview. Apart from this, once Rekha had said in an award function that ‘Aapne face you’. It was understood that this line was spoken for Amitabh. However, according to Rekha, he had spoken this thing for Jaya Bachchan. Let us know what is this story-

‘Those lines were said for Jaya, not Amitabh’

Actually, once actress Rekha talked about her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress had said, ‘Some time ago I had spoken some lines at an award function. Everyone thought she was for Amitabh, but she was for Jaya. Rekha repeated those lines and said, ‘I looked at you, you turned your back. Why? You think you are very sad, but can’t you see that my situation is worse? There is a lot of pain in your eyes, but can’t you see that the wounds of my heart are deeper.’ This story is also mentioned in Yasir Usman’s book ‘Rekha: The Untold Story’ written on Rekha.

‘Jaya poor yo are not insecure’

In an interview to Simi Grewal, Rekha had said about Amitabh that at one time she knew Amitabh as Jaya Bachchan’s husband. After the success of the film ‘Deewar’, when she met the actor, she kept watching. Rekha-Amitabh first worked together in the film ‘Do Anjaane’. It is said that on seeing the actor in this movie, she forgot her dialogues. The actress said in the same interview that seeing Amitabh changed her and her thinking towards life became positive. On Jaya and Amitabh’s relationship, Rekha said that she does not feel that Jaya is poor or insecure. The actress said that whenever she meets Jaya, she gets along very well.

