When Rekha had reached Rishi Kapoor Neetu kapoors wedding wearing mangalsutra and vermilion people started asking questions

At Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor’s wedding, Rekha had reached with a mangalsutra around her neck and vermilion in demand, seeing that everyone started thinking of her as Amitabh’s bride.

Spicy stories and rumors about actors keep on hearing every day in the Bollywood world. At the same time, the affair of famous actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the industry was also in the headlines. There was a time when there was a lot of discussion about their affair and everyone started believing in them. The onscreen chemistry of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha was tremendous. Which people loved to see on screen. But over time both of them stopped working in films with each other.

Even after this, the tales of the affair of both were not taking the name of the end. Both were always in the headlines for one reason or the other. At the same time, an anecdote was very much discussed during that time. This is the story of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s wedding, when Rekha reached their wedding with Magalsutra and vermilion around her neck. Due to which everyone present there started feeling that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan had tied the knot. Not only this, amidst the atmosphere of marriage, everyone was talking about Rekha and Amitabh.

During that time Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh’s parents also attended the wedding as guests. Hearing the discussion of Amitabh and Rekha, everyone’s face turned red. Everyone knew very well what people were talking about. Apparently Rekha was not a part of the invites initially for the same fear that she was invited as Neetu Singh’s close friend.

Due to these rumours, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha did not sign any film with each other after the film ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’. But both appeared together in director Yash Chopra’s film. He had cast both of them for a love triangle film. This film was ‘Silsila’, which was a big hit at the box office. Let us tell you that this was the last film of Amitabh, Jaya and Rekha together.

Let us tell you that Rekha has become the heroine of Amitabh Bachchan in 9 films. In these films ‘Do Anjaane’, ‘Aalap’, ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’, ‘Blood-Sweat’, Mr. Natwarlal’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, ‘Ram-Balram’, ‘Suhaag’ and ‘Silsila’. Out of these films, 5 films proved to be superhit.