When Rekha ran away after seeing Amitabh’s photo, interesting anecdote

When Rekha ran away after seeing Amitabh’s photograph, interesting anecdote

As soon as upon a time, seeing the image of Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actress Rekha had moved out of her place. His response made a number of headlines.

The discussions about actress Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s love are by no means ending. Even at the moment their love story stays within the information. Though each of them by no means brazenly talked about it, however Rekha’s love for Bachchan sahib isn’t hidden from anybody.

As a result of secret love of each, there was a number of turmoil within the lifetime of Amitabh Bachchan, but nobody ever broke the silence on this topic.

Seeing Amitabh’s photograph, Rekha gave such a response: A video went viral on social media, through which paparazzi have been taking photos of Rekha. There have been photos of many actors within the background. Of which Amitabh was additionally one. As quickly as Rekha appeared again, she left from there. Rekha’s response at the moment made a number of headlines on social media.

I’m alive due to the general public: Allow us to inform you that Rekha, in fact, is never seen in movies now, however the queue of her followers is as massive even at the moment. Even at the moment individuals respect her appearing and wonder. Younger actors additionally search for alternatives to work with him. Rekha had stated in an interview that she is happy with her followers. Individuals give her a lot love, due to them she resides.

There’s a mother-child relationship with appearing: Rekha had instructed how particular appearing is to her. He instructed that how massive the character is, it doesn’t matter to him. If the character is nice, she indicators movies. No function is small or massive, appearing may be very expensive to them. Her relationship with appearing is like that of a mom and a baby.

It’s a matter of luck to work with Amitabh on display: Rekha did 11 movies with Amitabh and after that they by no means appeared collectively. After a protracted hole, within the 12 months 2015, Rekha appeared within the movie ‘Shamitabh’ with Amitabh. Though Rekha’s appearing on this movie was very brief. Relating to this, Rekha stated whether or not the function is massive or small. Sharing the display with such a fantastic actor isn’t a small factor and he’s very pleased.