When Rekha was kissing Hrithik Roshan at an event the actress was trolled for this act

During an award function, actress Rekha had kissed Hrithik Roshan, due to which she was in a lot of discussions.

Bollywood’s evergreen actress Rekha and Hrithik Roshan are very close to each other. The actress treats Hrithik as her son and her affection for him can be clearly seen. Rekha always meets people in a special way. While meeting close people, they hug or are seen kissing. One such occasion came when Rekha met Hrithik during an award function and kissed him. Due to this, she was trolled a lot on social media.

Actually, Rekha and Hrithik Roshan had attended an event together. Both of them looked at each other and then proceeded to greet. During this, Rekha and Hrithik almost got caught in a lip-lock moment.

As usual, Rekha hugged Hrithik and instead of his forehead, he kissed just below the lips. This strange moment of his was captured in the camera and the photos of his lip-lock were becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Significantly, Rekha and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in the hit film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in 2003 and ‘Krrish’ in 2006. Rekha played the role of Hrithik’s mother in the film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and was later seen as Hrithik’s grandmother in ‘Krrish’. Both the films had made a huge splash at the box office.

Now after two full years, Hrithik Roshan is going to be seen in the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film ‘Vikram-Vedha’. Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will also be seen in the film ‘Vikram Vedha’ with him.

With this film, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen working together after 20 years. Prior to this, both were seen together in the 2002 film ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’. Apart from this, Hrithik Roshan is going to work with Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’.