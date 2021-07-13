Entertainment

When Rishi Kapoor kissed Dimple Kapadia, you will be surprised to know the reaction of wife Neetu Kapoor

New Delhi. Bollywood veteran and late actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were called power couples. The two were one of the most beautiful couples of Bollywood. But on April 30, Rishi Kapoor died and Neetu was left alone. But even today the stories related to both keep going viral.

Neetu Kapoor started acting at the age of eight. As a child artist, he worked in films like Sooraj, Dus Lakh, Do Kaliyan, Waris and Pavitra Papi. After this, in the year 1973, he made his debut with Rickshawala. She was seen opposite Randhir Kapoor in this film. After the first, Neetu never looked back and played the lead role in 50 films within 10 years. Out of this, she appeared in 12 films with Rishi Kapoor. Which includes films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akhbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

It was while working together in films that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu fell in love. Both got married on 22 January 1980 in Mumbai. The two first met in the year 1974. Both worked for the first time in the film ‘Zehreela Insaan’. During this, the two first became friends and then fell in love. After dating each other for six years, both got married. At that time Neetu was 17 years old. In such a situation, it is said that Neetu had killed her mother Raji Singh a lot. Because he did not like the heroes of the industry.

After marriage, both of them saw many ups and downs in life but never left each other’s side. Rishi Kapoor worked with Dimple Kapadia in the 1985 film Sagar. There was a kissing scene between the two in the film. Rishi Kapoor was very nervous about this scene. Because he was in a lot of tension about the reaction of his wife Neetu Kapoor, what reaction she gives after seeing his kissing scene. When Neetu Kapoor saw the scene of both at the premiere of the film, she said anything. While going home, Neetu told Rishi Kapoor in the car that you did not kiss well.



