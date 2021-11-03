When Rishi Kapoor Set on house Pooja Ranbir Kapoor made a mistake Came With Shoes in Pooja Ghar The legend had slapped the son in front of everyone

Rishi Kapoor had a very short temper. In such a situation, Rishi Kapoor’s anger used to erupt in the family even in small matters. One such anecdote was narrated by Ranbir Kapoor.

Legend Rishi Kapoor was well-known for his romantic looks in Hindi cinema. At the same time, Rishi Kapoor had a very short temper in personal life. In such a situation, Rishi Kapoor’s anger used to erupt in the family even in small matters. One such anecdote was narrated by Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had mentioned the incident when the puja was going on in the Kapoor house and there was a mistake with Ranbir Kapoor. Because of this, Rishi Kapoor was so furious at Ranbir that he got up from the worship and slapped Ranbir. Ranbir had told that ‘at that time he slapped me in front of everyone.’

In an old interview, ‘Sanju’ actor Ranbir had said- ‘Once he slapped me in front of everyone because I had come wearing shoes in the worship area. At that time worship was going on in the house. I was 12 years old then. At that time I did not know and I reached there unknowingly. As soon as Rishi saw the shoes on Ranbir’s feet, he got very angry. Rishi Kapoor’s short temper was also seen many times on social media, due to which many times the actor was also surrounded by controversy.

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor himself also mentioned about this once. He had told that once Rishi had tweeted something, after which there was a lot of uproar the next day. Not only this, there was a gathering of people in front of Kapoor House and everyone was shouting ‘Rishi Kapoor hi-hi’. Neetu Kapoor had further told that at that time she even had to call the police.

Later, he called the inspector inside the house and asked the situation outside, then in response it was told that Rishi sir has tweeted something. Actually Neetu was not aware of this. Neetu had then said that there used to be such uproar after what the sage used to say by tweeting, then when he asked about it, the sage used to say let it happen, not everyone can do this.

Neetu had told that when a crowd of people was raising slogans against Rishi Kapoor that day, then he also started receiving death threats. In such a situation, Neetu took the police inspector to Rishi sitting on the floor above her house and said that tell them who is walking outside.