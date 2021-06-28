when saif ali khan got angry on kareena kapoor because of her dress

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan remains in the headlines every day. She is called a fashion icon. His dressing sense is tremendous. Even after becoming the mother of two children, her fashion sense is highly praised. Even during pregnancy, Bebo wore many stylish clothes, which were discussed a lot. But once it happened that seeing her dress, Saif Ali Khan got enraged and asked her why don’t you wear clothes of the kind?

Actually, this incident is of the year 2018. When Kareena Kapoor returned to films after the birth of Taimur. Meanwhile, Kareena was also dominated by her transformation look after the birth of the child. At the same time, his film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ was about to be released. Earlier there was a music launch program. In this event, the four lead actresses of the film, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania had reached. But everyone’s eyes were fixed on Kareena Kapoor. She was wearing a very hot dress of black color.

Kareena is wearing an over coat on a black colored short top and skirt. Along with this, she was wearing matching black heels. She is looking very hot in this dress. Many pictures of her in this dress went viral. Everyone was praising him. But when she reached home after the end of the event, Saif Ali Khan got very angry after seeing her in this dress. Kareena Kapoor herself had told about this in an interview.

Kareena told in the interview, when I reached home after the event, Saif looked at me and said, ‘What are you wearing?’ I said, nice dress, everyone praised me. But Saif told me, ‘Why didn’t you go wearing simple clothes… go and change and come.’ After this, Kareena showed Saif her pictures from the event, after which Saif told her that you are looking good.