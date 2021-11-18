when Saif Ali Khan Stuck in Scam Actors ‘70% of the earnings had sunk’ property dealer took a big buck from Saif Ali Khan – ‘70% of the earnings had sunk’

Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ with Rani Mukerji. In such a situation, the actor is busy in full swing in the promotion of his upcoming film. In the film, Saif is playing the role of ‘Bunty’, who was once a famous scammer whose crime partner used to be ‘Babli’. Saif Ali Khan recently told that he will undoubtedly appear as a scammer in the film. But such an incident has happened to him in real life.

Saif Ali Khan told that this incident happened to him many years ago. Saif told that he had invested in a property. Because of which 70% of his earnings were looted. All this happened in relation to the property. Saif told that- ‘I was told that I will get the property in 3 years. But till date I haven’t got it. I had lost 70% of what I had earned at that time.

Earlier, Saif had also told that once there was a threat from an unknown woman in his house. Sharing this anecdote, Saif had said that Kareena Kapoor had become very angry at that time. Actually, once the doorbell of Saif’s house rang, when the door opened, a stranger ran into Saif’s living room. When Saif was there, he was terrified to see. By then Kareena also reached there and when Kareena saw it, she was surprised. Saif and Kareena kept wondering who he was for a few seconds. After this the woman went close to Saif and asked him – and so do you live here?

Saif had told that he was very nervous at that time. Then Kareena said angrily to Saif- ‘Now will you speak something?’ In such a situation, Saif told that ‘I was thinking do I know this woman?’ After this Saif said – Who are you, go, what are you doing from here? In such a situation, the woman said OK and she continued walking from there. Saif and Kareena were surprised to see this.