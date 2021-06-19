When Saif Ali Khan Was Attacked By A Fan’s Boyfriend In A Night Club

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan discovered it so onerous to not dance with a fan that his boyfriend threatened and beat up Saif, calling him good and dangerous. This incident was additionally talked about by Saif in an interview. Nevertheless, he mentioned that what’s being advised within the media is just not the identical. It was one thing else. So let’s know what the media wrote and what Saif Ali Khan said-

Bandage on Saif’s head

Really, Saif Ali Khan was in Delhi for the premiere of his movie ‘Essential Khiladi Tu Anari’. This factor is from 1994. Throughout the identical interview, a bandage was seen on Saif’s head. In this regard, Saif admitted that they’d a combat in a nightclub. He was additionally injured, however the matter didn’t grow to be a ruckus, so he didn’t complain to the police.

Additionally learn: Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace may be very luxurious, the value is 800 crores

In line with Saif, he went to a nightclub in Delhi together with his mates after the premiere. There all mates together with Saif have been having enjoyable. A man introduced two women collectively and mentioned that they need to dance with you. Saif refuses to bounce. The women weren’t agreeing. Then Saif advised the one who got here alongside that you just care for them, go away us alone.’ This made him offended.

‘He would have killed me’

He advised Saif Ali, ‘You might have a million-dollar face, now I’ll spoil it.’ Saying this, he slapped Saif on the brow. Saif had advised about the identical incident in Neha Dhupia’s speak present. He mentioned, ‘When he refused to bounce with the women, the person hit the glass of whiskey on the top. So we went to the lavatory. A lot was flowing by means of my head and I used to be cleansing it. It was as if there was a flood of blood. I used to be cleansing my blood with water. I seemed on the particular person and mentioned, look what you’ve accomplished. I mentioned with this tone that now let’s finish the quarrel and he hit me with a soap-pot. He was mad and he would have killed me.’

Additionally learn: When Saif Ali Khan demanded cash from Amrita Singh on the very first date

Saif Ali additionally dismissed media experiences that claimed that Mamta Kulkarni was with him within the nightclub. The actor additionally mentioned that some information had written about him beginning a combat, which is improper.