When Salim Khan Could Not Afford Salman Khan School Fee

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Salman Khan himself is rarely seen revealing the secrets related to his personal life. Often, in conversations with the media, actors avoid answering questions. Yes, once in ‘The Kapil Sharma’ the actor had definitely told some funny anecdotes related to his personal life. Let us tell you which funny incidents did Salman tell-

School fees were not deposited, Salman was thrown out of class

In ‘The Kapil Sharma’, Salman Khan narrated an interesting anecdote from his school days. The actor told that when he was studying in class 4, the principal threw him out of the class because his school fees were not deposited. The actors stood outside the class. Actually, when Salman was thrown out of the class, his father Salim Khan was passing near the school. He saw Salman standing outside the class.

Also read: When a thief had entered Salman Khan’s house, started watching the film

Salim Khan stood in place of his son

Salim Khan went straight to the principal and asked the reason behind Salman being thrown out. Salim asks the principal if Salman has done any bullying. On this the principal told that his son’s fee has not been deposited. On this, Salim told that due to paucity of money, he could not deposit the fees. If he did not deposit the fees, then he should not be punished by Salman. After this, Salim stood in the place of Samlan till the school holiday. When the principal saw this sight, he apologized to Salim Khan.

Also read: When Salman Khan’s servant thrashed him for dirtying the wall of the house

‘They do so much offscreen that there is no need onscreen’

In this show, Salman surprised the fans by revealing another related to himself. Asked Salman a question about kissing actresses onscreen in this show. To this, Salman said that I do not do kissing scenes on screen. I don’t mind. Interrupting in this conversation, Arbaaz said to Fatak, ‘They do so much offscreen that there is no need onscreen.’ After this answer, laughter broke out on the set in such a way that it did not take the name of stopping. Let us tell you that Salman Khan has made a rule for himself that he will not kiss onscreen with any actress. He has kept this promise till now. She definitely has a kiss scene with Disha Patni in the movie ‘Radhe’, but due to her policy, a tape-like thing appeared on the face of the actress. There was a lot of discussion about this on social media.