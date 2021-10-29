When Salim Khan got Helen married for the first time, Salman Khan got angry with his father

Salim Khan earned a lot of name in his film career. But Salim Khan is not only known in the film industry for his strong scripts. Salim Khan was also in the news for his personal relationship. At that time Salim Khan was survived by wife Salma and 4 children in his family. Despite this, a love affair started flourishing between Salim Khan Helen. The news started spreading.

Later Salim Khan married Helen without informing the family. The matter did not stop there. After marriage, Salim came to his family with Helen. When Salma opened the main door of the house, she was surprised to see. He couldn’t believe his eyes.

Salim Khan himself had mentioned that when he reached home with Helen, even his children had not accepted their relationship earlier. At the same time, the reaction of Salman Khan was also such that Salim Khan could not say anything from the front.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, Salim Khan had said- ‘He was a child then. He hated Helen then. He was visible in his behavior. He used to do what he used to see his mother Salma doing at that time. I honestly said that Salma did not accept our relationship early in the beginning. In such a situation, when children used to see their mother like this, then apparently they also reacted in the same way. So in such a situation he started hating Helen. At that time no one even talked to Helen in the house.

According to reports, Salma had fallen into depression at that time.

Let us tell, Salim Khan’s first wife Salma Khan was a Hindu before marriage and her name was Sushila. Both were married in 1964. Salim and Salma have four children. Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira Khan.