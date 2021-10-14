When Salim Khan Stopped Javed Akhtar And Told Him I Can Look After Myself As As He Started Walking With Him To Car

Salim Khan had told that once Javed Akhtar was coming to drop him till the car, but while stopping him, Salim Khan said that I can take care of myself.

The pair of famous writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar has given many such films in Hindi cinema so far, which left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. His films include many movies like ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Naam’, ‘Don’ and ‘Sholay’. But there was a time when Salim Javed was separated forever. This decision of separation was first taken by Javed Akhtar. But Salim Khan was badly broken by his decision, he even told Javed Akhtar that he could take care of himself.

This thing related to Javed Akhtar was disclosed by Salim Khan in an interview given to ETC. Recalling that moment, Salim Khan said, “Every box has an expiry date, it also had it. We were near Javed’s house in the evening and then he told me to separate. He told that he was already thinking about it.

Talking about Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan further said, “After hearing his words, I stood up and shook hands with him and started coming back towards my car. He also started walking with me, but I stopped him and turned him towards his house and said that I can take care of myself. I didn’t tell anyone about this when I came home.”

Salim Khan further said about his and Javed Akhtar parting ways, “The next evening I started getting calls in this regard. I asked Javed if he had told anyone about this. He told that only to some friends. After a few days, I also told others in this regard.

Let us tell that after the separation, where Javed Akhtar started working with Ramesh Sippy, Rahul Rawail, Yash Chopra and Subhash Ghai, Salim Khan stopped getting work. In this regard, Salman Khan’s father had said, “There was a time when I used to take the phone off the hook and switch it off. But after some time that time also came, when I used to pick up the phone again and again to check whether it was working or not.