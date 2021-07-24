when salman khan arbaaz khan slapped by his servant

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Salman Khan remains in the headlines every day. He is one of the top actors of Bollywood. His films are well liked by the audience. His flop films also do business above 100 crores. From this, you can get an idea of ​​the craze in people for them. Salman Khan is also known as Bhai in the industry. Everyone respects him. But do you know that once Salman Khan was beaten up by his servant.

This was revealed by Salman Khan himself in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. He had told that his servant had once beaten him up. Salman said, ‘I and Arbaaz were very young. Daddy was out for some work. We had brand new paint in the house. The walls were completely clean. Arbaaz and I started kicking the walls. Because in childhood our games used to be like this. We were seeing that someone’s kick goes to the top.

Salman Khan further said, ‘Our servant saw us doing this. He was working with us for a long time. He was very old so he slapped us. We both started crying. Then we went to Daddy to complain about him. After that Daddy called and asked him why did he do this, why did he kill him? After that he told daddy that we got the new painted walls dirty. After hearing this, Daddy also slapped us twice.

Salman’s mother respects the servants

Once Salim Khan also reached Kapil Sharma’s show. Then he also told that the servants in his house are very old and his wife respects the servants a lot. Talking about the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in ‘Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif is in the lead role with him in this film and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of Villain. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, ‘Kick 2’.