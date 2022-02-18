Entertainment

When Salman Khan could not attend his own event had to return from the venue know what was the reason

Boney Kapoor has given an interview. During this, he compared the fan following of actor Salman Khan to that of actors Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

People in India treat actors like gods. People are crazy about his film and acting. Even temples of actors have been built in India. While talking about the stardom of the actors recently, producer Boney Kapoor recalled the fan following he saw during the promotions of Salman Khan’s film Wanted. During this, he was seen comparing Salman’s fan following to his era actors Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

Boney Kapoor recently gave an interview to Pinkvilla, in which he recalled an incident during the promotion of Salman’s film ‘Wanted’ and told how many crowds were present there. He said that crores of people are crazy behind Salman Khan and they are desperate to have a glimpse of him. He also revealed that he was not able to participate in the promotion of his film due to the crowd.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Boney said, ‘We had gone to attend a program held at a football stadium in Kolkata. We reached the venue of the program but the police asked us to go back. He said this because lakhs of people had gathered inside the stadium, which was more than the capacity of the stadium. Not only this, ten times more people had reached outside the stadium than him. We were not even able to watch the entire program, we were given to leave from there. Salman has such loyal fans.

Let us tell you, Boney Kapoor is now all set for the release of his Tamil film ‘Valimai’ with Ajith Kumar. The release of this film was put on hold due to the third wave of Kovid-19. At the same time, this film is going to be released in theaters on 24 February.

The film is directed by H Vinoth. Along with this, Huma S Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani, Sumitra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugaz are going to be seen in this film.


