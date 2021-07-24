when salman khan talked about anil kapoor underwear

New Delhi. Salman Khan, who is called the Dabangg of Bollywood, rules the industry. Everyone respects him a lot. His films get a lot of love from the audience. At the same time, he also has many close friends in the industry, including the name of evergreen actor Anil Kapoor. The two have worked together in many films. Everyone knows about Salman Khan that once he comes to open someone’s pole, no one can stop him. He jokes a lot with Anil Kapoor.

Salman reveals Anil’s secret

But once Salman Khan started speaking about Anil Kapoor’s underwear in front of everyone. On which Anil Kapoor turned red with shame. Salman and Anil Kapoor have been friends for many years. In such a situation, both of them know very well about each other’s secret.

Anil Kapoor got watered with shame

Once Anil Kapoor had reached the sets of Bigg Boss for the promotion of his film ‘Pagalpanti’. Salman Khan has been hosting this show for years. Both had a lot of fun jokes in the show. During this, Salman Khan told that Anil Kapoor is very fond of walking in underwear. Anil Kapoor is shocked to hear this. Salman said, we were shooting for a film and he bought a new underwear. Anil mistook it for a swimming trunk. Anil Kapoor becomes watery after hearing this disclosure of Salman. He says talking about my underwear in front of everyone like this, it is not a good thing.

salman khan upcoming movies

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, he will soon be seen in ‘Tiger 3’. Katrina Kaif is in the lead role with him in this film and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of Villain. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, ‘Kick 2’.