When Sanjay Dutt had come to campaign for the Samajwadi Party, forgot the speech, this happened next

Actor Sanjay Dutt had told in an interview that once he had forgotten the speech after climbing the stage. After this Amar Singh helped him.

All the political parties have started their preparations for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Akhilesh Yadav is campaigning on behalf of Samajwadi Party. But there was a time when Samajwadi Party tried to make Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt the face. The one who brought Sanjay Dutt into politics was none other than Amar Singh. Even in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the SP had given Sanjay a ticket from Lucknow. But something happened that he had forgotten even the speech on stage.

Sanjay Dutt himself narrated that story in India TV’s show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. Sanjay Dutt had told, ‘I told Amar Singh ji that I do not know how to give speeches, so what should I say on stage? He said sit with me at night and I will give you two-three points. He told that to mention his father when he went to Lucknow. The second point is to say something about Gandhigiri and lastly to say a lion. He got me ready for all this. I kept on cramming it all night.’

Sanjay Dutt further explains, ‘The next day when I went on stage, in UP every other man is a leader. When one came, he gave a very heavy speech and he told that my father had come to Lucknow. Now this has canceled my first point. Another man came and said that he has spread Gandhigiri a lot. In the end, Amar Singh ji came and he himself spoke the last lion. After that I understood that politics is not made for me. Because I have a soft heart for people.

What was Amar Singh’s reaction? He had told, ‘Amar Singh ji had understood that I was not made for politics. I even told him myself that you can get me to do anything, but it will not be possible for me.’ Once Sanjay Dutt had also reached Bihar to campaign for Lalu Prasad Yadav. After Sanjay Dutt, Lalu Yadav starts giving speech, but it does not happen because Lalu starts giving speech that the crowd starts shouting ‘Sanju Baba’.