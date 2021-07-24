When Sanjay Dutt said mosquitoes used to die after drinking my blood

New Delhi. Bollywood’s veteran actor Sanjay Dutt remains in the headlines every day. More than films, he is known for his personal life. His life is no less than a story. He has seen very difficult times in his life. This is the reason why a film has also been made on him. Which the audience showed their love. Everyone knows that Sanjay Dutt has gone to jail in the year 1993 due to Mumbai blast case. After serving a long sentence in jail, he participated in the reality show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’. In this, he made many revelations about his personal life and prison life.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt had also told about his drug habit. Sanjay Dutt had a very bad addiction to drugs. For a long time he was in the grip of this addiction. He told that there were no drugs which he had not consumed. Mosquitoes used to drink my blood and die. It was probably because of an overdose in my blood.

Sanjay says in the show, ‘I used to lie down and see that the mosquito came to me. I used to see him. He would bite me and fell down as soon as he drank my blood. Wings waving. But could not fly and died upside down. I used to laugh at times that the mosquito would think that I would drink blood and would die after drinking blood. Hearing this talk of Sanjay Dutt, everyone sitting there started laughing. After this Sanjay says that the intoxicant which is in work and with family is not anywhere. I want to tell all the young people to stay away from drugs.

Also, Sanjay Dutt says in the video, first of all stop expecting. I have learned in jail that I hope my bell becomes, I hope something good happens. But then someone in jail told me to stop hoping. The day you do this, it will be better than that day.