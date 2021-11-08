When Sanjeev Kumar-Hema Malini were staying in different hotels during ‘Sholay’, because of ‘Dream Girl’, did walk out of this film

There is an anecdote when Sanjeev Kumar expressed his love for Hema. It is said that Sanjeev Kumar had reached Hema Malini’s house with a relationship.

Hema Malini, popularly known as ‘Dream Girl’, was crazy about everyone at that time. Many mainstream actors had also proposed marriage to Hema Malini at that time. But the heart of actress Hema Malini stopped at Dharmendra. One such anecdote is when Sanjeev Kumar expressed his love for Hema. It is said that Sanjeev Kumar had reached Hema Malini’s house with a relationship. Hema Malini also agreed to the marriage. But Hema’s mother Jaya Chakraborty had refused this marriage.

At the same time, Sanjeev Kumar’s heart was so broken that he decided that now he will not approach anyone for marriage. Authored by author and journalists Hanif Zaveri and Sumant Batra, Sanjeev Kumar’s biography – An Actor’s Actor: The Authorized Biography of Sanjeev Kumar, brings to the fore all aspects of the actor’s life.

In an interview given to Pinkvilla, Hanif Zaveri once told that ‘Hema Malini was also proposed by Jitendra for marriage. While Jitendra was a good friend of Sanjeev Kumar. Sanjeev Kumar was also working in a film in Jeetendra’s production at that time. Then Sanjeev Kumar had said that I don’t know what happened after the break-up.

He had told that ‘Even during the shooting of the film Sholay, Hema and Sanjeev Kumar used to stay far away from each other. Not only this, despite being the cast of a film, both were staying in different hotels. The two were not seen together in any frame of the film Sholay.

Something similar happened in the 1978 film Trishul. Apart from this, Sanjeev Kumar was offered the role of ‘Shakaal’ in the film ‘Shaan’. When Sanjeev came to know about Hema’s role in the 1980 film, he walked out of the film. After this Hema also left this film. After which Bindiya Goswami’s entry was made in the film.