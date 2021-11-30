When Sanya Malhotra was all alone in Mumbai, the actress shared the pain of breakup

Actress Sanya Malhotra had told in an interview that she was completely alone in Mumbai after the breakup. After that he handled himself like this.

Actor Sanya Malhotra was recently seen in ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’. His acting was well liked in it. Apart from acting, Sanya is also known for her impeccable style. Recently, he has revealed about his heart-wrenching breakup. Also, the actress told how she had handled herself in this difficult time. At the same time, he had also worked a lot on his mental state. Because suddenly their four-year long-distance relationship was over.

Talking to Brides Today, Sanya Malhotra said, ‘I was working on my mental health and taking care of myself. I think breakups are difficult for everyone. It was this that forced me to work on myself. My last breakup was heartbreaking. Because it was a four year long long-distance relationship. This relationship started when I lived in Delhi. As soon as we put an end to our relationship, there was a lockdown.

Sanya further said, ‘During the lockdown after the breakup, I was completely alone in Mumbai. But I took some time to handle the situation and saw how suddenly things got so bad. I also understood that it was very important for me to work on myself. 2020 has been a very good year for me after that. One of the biggest myths we are told about love is that self-love is not that important. Especially in Bollywood, it is not told at all.

Everything is shown wrong in Bollywood? Sanya Malhotra said, ‘Especially in Bollywood, it is shown that a person is running after the love of another person, but the same thing is going on inside you too.’ On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in ‘HIT – The First Case’. The film is going to release in theaters on May 20. Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the lead role in this film. It is a remake of a Telugu film.