When SC got angry with the lawyer, he said – you are in the black court, it does not mean that your life is more important.

We have to control the bogus public interest litigation of lawyers, the Supreme Court has said. The court said that if you are copying and pasting, it is not that we are not reading it. The court warned the petitioner that no grounds are justifiable and we impose damages on you. Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud said it was a public interest litigation and imposed a loss of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner while dismissing the application. The families of the lawyers who died due to covid should be compensated, the petitioner had said.

Demand for compensation on death of lawyersBefore a bench of Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud, counsel for the petitioner said that Kovid had killed the lawyers and they had no other source of income. Instructions should be issued to pay Rs 5 lakh to the families of lawyers who have died for 60 years. On this, Justice Chandrachud said that this PIL is bogus. Just because you’re in a black coat doesn’t mean your life is worth more. The Supreme Court has said that lawyers should seek compensation and we cannot allow it. A lot of people have died in Kovid and you can’t be an exception to that.

Damages imposed on the petitioner“We (the petitioner) will compensate you,” Justice Chandrachud said. There is no basis in your application that is justified. This application is copy paste and it is not that you are not reading. Bogus public interest petitions must be curbed. The Supreme Court told the petitioner that being in a black coat does not mean that your life is more important. Isn’t the life of other people important in the society? The apex court rejected the petitioner’s application and imposed compensation of Rs 10,000.