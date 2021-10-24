When SEBI approved Paytm’s IPO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma started dancing happily, users said – Cool Boss

People reacted in their own way on social media. Kishore Jain wrote – Mind blowing. Happiness seems plentiful. really awesome. One user wrote that no one knows better than Vijay sir how happiness is shared.

It was a moment of pride for Paytm itself. Yes why not? The company’s IPO has been approved by SEBI. The company’s CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was so happy that he started dancing with joy. His video is going viral on social media. Seeing his dance, the users gave him the best of dancing rock star.

The video shows how Vijay Shekhar is sharing happiness with the people of the company. Kishore Kumar’s song is playing in the background. The lyrics of the song are – Apni to jaise taise, no one back and forth and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is seen dancing like crazy on it. Once in the middle the phone seems to be disturbing him but the next moment he disconnects the phone and starts dancing.

People reacted in their own way on social media. Kishore Jain wrote – Mind blowing. Happiness seems plentiful. really awesome. One user wrote that no one knows better than Vijay sir how happiness is shared. However, some people even termed the video as old.

Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India’s largest IPOs ??@vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/6yQHKVBm39 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 24, 2021

Keep in mind that SEBI had given its approval for Paytm’s IPO on the previous day. The IPO is worth Rs 16600 crores. It is being called the biggest IPO ever. If Paytm achieves its Rs 16,600 crore ($2.2 billion) IPO target, it will exceed Rs 15,000 crore raised by Coal India Ltd in 2013.

In July this year, Paytm had given the draft paper to SEBI. In this draft paper, the company had said that it would raise Rs 8,300 crore through new shares and Rs 8,300 crore through offer for sale. The company aims to raise a total of Rs 16,600 crore. According to a report, Paytm will be listed in the stock market in November.