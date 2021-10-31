When Shabana Azmi opened up on Smita Patil, Said- we were rivals and I talked unpleasant about her

Shabana Azmi had said that there could have been friendship between Smita Patil but she made a lot of mistakes, said good and bad about Smita.

Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil are the first names that come to mind whenever it comes to art cinema. Both gave a new position to art cinema. The families of Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi had a good friendship but both the actresses did not like each other. At that time, the tussle between the two used to make a lot of headlines. Although in later years Shabana Azmi had said that Smita Patil and she could have been friends but she made a lot of mistakes, saying good and bad about Smita.

Shabana Azmi had said these things in an interview given to Komal Nahta. He had said, ‘There was rivalry between the two of us. Sadly, there was rivalry as we both came from similar backgrounds. His parents were also associated with the Socialist Movement, my parents too. She made her debut with Shyam Benegal, Meri Bhi. We were so similar that we should have had a very good friendship.

Shabana Azmi further said, ‘I feel like I made a big mistake. I even said harsh words to him for which I am very ashamed. And I even admitted to him that I shouldn’t have said such things. But then it was projected by the media in a very exaggerated manner.

Shabana Azmi further told that Smita Patil had once given her room to her mother. Actually Smita Patil was shooting for the film ‘Bazaar’ and was staying in a hotel. Shabana Azmi’s mother was doing a small role in this film. When Smita Patil heard that Shabana Azmi’s mother was coming to the hotel, you left Kamra for her and stayed in another room of the hotel. After the death of Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi became very close to her parents and they started considering her as their daughter.

Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi worked together in the famous film ‘Arth’. During this film, Smita Patil got angry with director Mahesh Bhatt. During the editing after the shooting of the film, some of his important scenes were cut and his character was given less importance. Smita thought that Mahesh Bhatt was a good friend of Shabana Azmi, so this happened to her. Due to this controversy, talks between Smita Patil and Mahesh Bhatt had stopped. However, later their relationship was fixed.