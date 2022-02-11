Entertainment

When Shabana Azmi shared a picture of girls wearing tricolor hijab, people started trolling; Filmmaker surrounds Javed Akhtar

12 seconds ago
The controversy over hijab in colleges of Karnataka has reached the Supreme Court. On Thursday, on behalf of one of the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal requested the Supreme Court to hear the matter, Chief Justice NV Ramana said that the matter is pending in the Karnataka High Court. The decision of the High Court should be allowed to come first. At the same time, this issue has sparked a new controversy on social media.

Shabana Azmi, wife of famous poet Javed Akhtar, shared a picture of some girls wearing tricolor hijab on Twitter and wrote that how is it to beat them in their own way? All the reactions are coming out on Shabana Azmi’s tweet.

Famous filmmaker Ashok Pandit reacted and wrote that only these people can think of giving communal color to the national flag and then they call themselves secular. By the way, Shabanaji, Javed Akhtar Sahab was once an advocate of freeing Muslim women from the shackles of hijab.

Giving his response, a user named Santosh has written that this is an act of insulting our tricolor. A user named Narayan Gupta wrote that alcohol is haram in Islam, he will not leave Javed Sahab. Whereas a user named Shiva wrote that it is much better than waving the saffron flag.

A user named Arifa Baloch wrote that those who like hijab should come to Pakistan. If you do not fill your mind here, then go to Afghanistan, we will cross the border. Bhavesh Mistry wrote that there will be only uniform in the school, if you do not want to wear uniform. Do not enter schools unless you are in the uniform prescribed by that school.

Have given a very strong answer.. On Yogi Adityanath’s statement, the Kerala CM gave an answer, then people gave such a reaction
A user named Mahima Tyagi wrote that Shabana Azmi does not understand the simple thing that there is a uniform in school, college, if you go wearing anything today, then tomorrow someone will come wearing saffron too. A user named Dr. Manish Chauhan wrote that shame on this country’s tricolor. Don’t bring it into Hindu-Muslim controversy. If you cannot respect then you have no right to live in this country.

