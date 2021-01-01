When Shah Rukh Khan came under the sway of extremists, he shared a picture of him worshiping Abram

Celebrities are easy prey for trolls on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities are trolled on social media for religious reasons. From () to Salman Khan, Bollywood’s biggest celebs respect all religions and this is also visible. These courses celebrate the festivals of all religions at home, but still do not deter fanatics from trolling them. There is a Ganpati festival in Maharashtra and once on this occasion Shah Rukh Khan was also trolled badly.

Shah Rukh became a troll on the pictureIn fact, a few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan installed an idol of Lord Ganesha in his house on the occasion of Lord Ganesha festival. Shah Rukh then shared a photo of his youngest son Abram () who was worshiping Ganapati. With this picture, Shah Rukh wrote, ‘Our Ganpati’ Dad ‘has come home, our little boy calls him.’

Shah Rukh continued to celebrate every yearAfter seeing this picture, many praised Shah Rukh Khan’s secularism. But there were also some fanatics who criticized Shah Rukh Khan on social media for worshiping Hindus while he was a Muslim. Many criticized Shah Rukh Khan and called him a ‘sin’. However, this criticism did not make any difference to Shah Rukh Khan and since then he has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at his home every year.

Shah Rukh did not put any religious pressure on the childrenSpeaking about this, Shah Rukh had said in an interview that religion and tradition is a very personal matter. He said his children were learning the story on their own and were not under any pressure to follow any religion. Shah Rukh said he lived as a child in a refugee colony, where Ramlila and Eid were celebrated together. Let me tell you that Shah Rukh Khan has already said that his children do not believe or believe in any religion.