When Shahrukh Khan said in a crowd full of Vicky Kaushal’s father – your son cannot become a superstar, read interesting anecdote

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tied the knot on Thursday, December 9, 2021. They got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. In this way, the marriage of these two has become one of the most talked about wedding ceremonies of the year. At present, both of them returned from Maldives on December 14 after celebrating their honeymoon.

Many things have already come to the fore regarding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship. It is also said that Katrina was never sure about marrying Vicky Kaushal and had put a condition before accepting Vicky’s marriage proposal.

Sharukh took a pinch of Vicky: One such anecdote is during the Filmfare Awards 2019, when romance king Sharukh Khan took a jibe at Vicky Kaushal from the stage itself. Sharukh Khan, who was present on the stage as an anchor, told Vicky Kaushal on the famous dialogue 'How the Josh' from the film Uri, 'There is a little problem….. (who said sharply- How the Josh) This scares the girls. I need to do some romance. All the spectators present at this burst out laughing.

Can't become a superstar Sharukh said to Vicky, 'I will help you with romance, but I will help not because I am a good actor, but because when I came into the industry, his father Shyam Kaushal loved me a lot and taught me a lot.' After this, Sharukh does not stop here while addressing Vicky's father from the stage itself and says that Shyam ji is a bad news that Vicky cannot become a superstar…..unless I teach him romance. Don't feel bad Shyam ji……you people have not taught this.

Katrina was also present: Sharukh said that Shyam ji, you taught him ‘How the Josh’….. After this Shyam Kaushal laughs a lot, his wife Veena is also present with him. On this, Vicky Kaushal says that Sir I am lucky, this year I am the guy who will learn romance from you. When Sharukh and Vicky were talking about romance, Katrina, who was in the audience, was also smiling.