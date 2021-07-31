When Shahrukh Khan told Abhishek Bachchan in front of Amitabh Bachchan – his father could not teach then ..

New Delhi. The fan following of Bollywood’s King Shahrukh Khan is all over the world. He has given many superhit films to the industry. Most of which are romantic movies. In such a situation, he is also called the king of romance. Apart from films, Shah Rukh is also known for his witty response. He often surprises people with his answer. One such time, Shahrukh Khan gave such an answer to Abhishek Bachchan in front of Amitabh Bachchan that everyone was surprised.

The team reached the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Actually, in the year 2014, the film ‘Happy New Year’ was released. Many stars acted in it. In which Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood, Deepika Padukone and Boman Irani were in lead roles. This film was directed by Farah Khan. Before the release of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah had visited the sets of TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to promote it. The show is hosted by the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Everyone had a lot of fun together.

Shahrukh Khan told a funny story

During this, Shahrukh Khan shared an anecdote with Amitabh Bachchan. He said, ‘Once this (Farah) complained to me a lot. It said that both Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah are harassing me a lot, troubling me. Farah told me that I was fed up with both of them. You go and talk to Abhishek and Vivaan.’ After this, Shahrukh says, ‘I reached the big waist like this. I was about to speak when it came to my mind that Abhishek Bachchan whose father is Mr Bachchan. The father of Vivaan Shah is Mr. Naseeruddin Shan. Then it came to my mind that if their father could not teach then what would I teach.

Everyone’s king even in the best way

Hearing this talk of Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and all the people present there start laughing. Everyone is surprised to hear this answer of King Khan. He told that he is the king of everyone even in the sense of humor. This video of Shahrukh is now becoming quite viral on social media.

