When Shahrukh showed the picture of Lalu’s family and asked the name of the daughters, he said – forgot the name

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is known for his unique style. People like his style a lot. Whatever he says, his style is very strange. When superstar Shah Rukh Khan was asked a question on the show by showing him a family picture, Lalu made everyone laugh. Actually, Shahrukh’s question was what are the names of your daughters.

Lalu, in his own style, told that the woman in the photo is his wife Rabri Devi, but in the name of daughters, he said – forgotten. Then pointing with hands told that it is small, but the name is not coming to mind right now. Seeing his style, Shah Rukh himself could not live without smiling.

In the show, while praising Lalu’s hairstyle, Shahrukh Khan says that boys must have copied your hairstyle in youth. Your hairstyle is more popular than me and Dhoni. Lalu Prasad Yadav says in response that his hairstyle is similar to that of our soldiers in the army. I fix my hair by hand. Explaining one more advantage of short hair, Lalu said that those who have long hair, their neck becomes thin. When the superstar asked him about his neck, Lalu Yadav told Shahrukh that your neck is fine.

When Shah Rukh asked about Lalu’s favorite star, he took his name. When asked about the old star, he took the name of Dilip Kumar. When asked about his film, Lalu said that if there was no money at that time, he could hardly watch films. After this, Shah Rukh narrated the dialogue of Dilip Kumar’s film Devdas to Lalu. In the same show, a woman asked Lalu whether there was any talk with Shahrukh about the film role, then the former CM of Bihar said that everything is done. Will see on screen.

It is worth noting that Shahrukh Khan did his work as a host in the popular quiz shows Kaun Banega Crorepati (2007) and Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tej Hain. Do Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tej Hain was a show in which the contestants were asked questions up to class V. Adults usually have little memory of the complicated things they learned from their childhood, so people had to face difficulties in answering questions. Lalu was attending this show.