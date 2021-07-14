When Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna takes on Gajendra Chauhan for Sharing Dada Saheb Phalke Award on Social Media | ‘Bhishma’ started the class of ‘Dharmaraj’ in front of the people, said such things that the fans would get angry

New Delhi: Most of his fans still know Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna by the name of Shaktimaan. The superhero of the 90s for which the fans used to wait for Sunday with their gaze. Although Mukesh Khanna is not as active on screen in the film world today, he still remains connected with his fans through social media.

Mukesh Khanna scolded Gajendra

Mukesh Khanna (Mukesh Khanna) has a rift with actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Dharmaraj Yudhishthira in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’. Mukesh Khanna has reprimanded Gajendra for going to The Kapil Sharma Show and now Mukesh Khanna did not like him sharing a picture on social media. Mukesh Khanna also posted Gajendra’s class in front of people by posting insta.

Adharmaraj told Gajendra

Mukesh Khanna has said such things to Gajendra Chauhan in a social media post that any of his fans will be furious with anger. Mukesh Khanna wrote in his post, ‘Adharma Raj once again demonstrated his innocence, ignorance and stupidity. Posted his photo with the trophy on Twitter that ‘Look, I got the Dadasaheb Phalke Award’.

Called Gajendra Chauhan a fool

Mukesh Khanna wrote for Gajendra, using words like ‘foolish’ and ‘Adharma Raj’, ‘Oh fool, I have met this twice years ago. But I didn’t tell anyone. Because these awards are not real but fake. Mukesh Khanna, who was boasting on the basis of fake award, opened the pole of Gajendra in front of everyone. Now will Gajendra also answer this matter. This will come out soon.

Also read- Malaika Arora stepped out in torn jeans, didn’t even miss a chance to show off her abs

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to