When Shweta Nanda Bachchan Went Home Hungry Because of Karan Johar

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Karan Johar is well-known in the industry. Also, Karan Johar is also a good friend of many star kids. Of which Shweta Bachchan, daughter of a century megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is also one. Karan Johar is Shweta Bachchan’s childhood friend. Once Shweta was seen on Karan Johar’s show. At the same time, Karan-Shweta were also seen on Neha Dhupia’s show sometime back. Where both made many revelations about each other. In the show, Karan had told that Shweta has OCD. He also told an anecdote related to this. Let me tell you what was that thing.

Shweta Nanda Bachchan has OCD problem

In the show, Karan Johar told an anecdote about Shweta Nanda Bachchan. In which he told that one day he went to dinner with Shweta Bachchan. He has this habit that he often eats food by picking it up from people’s plate. At the same time, at dinner, he had eaten anything by picking it up from Shweta’s plate. After which Shweta had given up all her food and she went home hungry. Karan further told that Shweta Bachchan does not want to believe but she is often embarrassed by this problem of hers.

Shweta did not like Karan’s action

Karan Johar told about the food that Shweta had eaten pasta or anything else on her plate. But he doesn’t remember exactly what it was. As soon as Shweta saw this she put down her fork and spoon and stopped eating and then she said that she was not so hungry. Karan told that after a long time Shweta told why he did not eat food.

Shweta said that he had eaten from his plate. What she did not like, so she went home hungry. Karan Johar told that he got this habit from his mother Jaya Bachchan.

Shared anecdote about Jaya Bachchan

Not only about Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Karan Johar also shared an anecdote about his mother Jaya Bachchan. He told that when he had gone to narrate the script of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. So Jaya ji was repeatedly telling the person working in the house. Not only this, Karan told that whenever his family reads the newspaper. Tags them on social media.