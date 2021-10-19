When Simi Grewal fell in love with her neighbor, the actress herself narrated the story of Afsane with the Maharaja of Jamnagar

The very beautiful Simi Grewal has appeared in many of the best films of Hindi cinema. Do Badan, Mera Naam Joker, Karz, Saathi are some of the films from which the actress came into the limelight. Actress Simi Grewal was as bold as she was seen on screen, she is also in real life. Simi once shared some special things related to her life with fans in an interview in which she revealed some secrets related to her personal life.

In an interview to Filmfare, Simi Grewal had revealed about her past relationship that the actress was in a relationship with the Maharaja of Jam Nagar. The actress had also told that the Raja of Jamnagar used to be her neighbor, when she fell in love with him. But the actress was married to Ravi Mohan.

In the year 2013, the actress told that she was in love with the Maharaja when she was 17 years old. He had told- ‘I fell in love at the age of 17, he was the Maharaja of Jamnagar. He lived in my neighbourhood. We were in a relationship, that relationship can be called patient relationship. We were in that relationship for three years.

He had further told- ‘In that relationship we did many such things which were crazy. But over time that relationship became very obsessive. Meanwhile, that possessiveness had also come in the relationship which had become toxic for me.

He had told- ‘He had shown me very beautiful moments at that time. Animal world, sports, food, we did everything together. We did a lot of crazy things while we were together. Later that relationship became very passionate. But today when I look back, I smile thinking of all that. But I realize how a ‘possessiveness’ can change your relationships, after which I have changed a lot.’

On their distant married life, Simi had said- ‘We are two very good people, who are not made for each other. We had long distance marriage. We both started living separately. Then a decade later we got divorced. The good thing is that there was no difference between us. Even today I am very close to his family. ‘

Let us tell you, in the year 2020, Simi Grewal shared a picture on social media, in which she was seen with renowned industrialist Ratan Tata. Seeing this picture, everyone was surprised how charming Ratan Tata was in his time. Simi shared this picture and wrote in the caption – When I met Ratan Tata for the first time, he looked like this. Seeing this picture, everyone started guessing that Simi has been in a relationship with Ratan Tata.