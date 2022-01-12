When Smriti Irani used to get attention for Tulsi Sakshi Tanwar who became Parvati said I am used to it

Within the 12 months 2005, Sakshi and Smriti had been seen collectively in Koffee with Karan. Throughout that point Sakshi was requested a query in regards to the reputation of Smriti’s character Tulsi. In response to which Sakshi said ‘I have turn out to be used to it’.

Actress Sakshi Tanwar has made her mark with the TV serial ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’. On this serial, she performed the character of Priya, which was well liked by the viewers. Earlier than this serial, Sakshi Tanwar was seen in Star Plus’s hottest TV serial ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’. Sakshi Tanwar was seen within the function of Parvati in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’.

Considerably, at the moment there was one other present other than the TV present ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, which was very a lot preferred by the viewers. This present was ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, through which the primary character of Tulsi was performed by Smriti Irani. Each these serials had created a unique picture of the daughter-in-law within the TV world. At the moment, Parvati of ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ and Tulsi of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ each used to be primetime daughters-in-law.

Sakshi Tanwar was not eager on enjoying the function of Parvati in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’. He additionally felt that this character is basically good, but he refused Ekta Kapoor for this function thrice. However on repeated requests from Ekta Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar lastly said sure to play the function of Parvati. This was revealed by Sakshi herself in Koffee with Karan.

Let me let you know, even at the moment, TV serials usually had a face-to-face in TRP and through this time the function of Smriti Irani, Tulsi, used to be in limelight greater than Parvati’s function of Sakshi Tanwar. In 2005, Sakshi Tanwar and Smriti Irani had been seen collectively in Koffee with Karan. Throughout that point, Karan Johar requested Sakshi about her fixed competitors from Tulsi in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and the attention Smriti is getting. To which Sakshi gave the reply in an excellent method.

Sakshi Tanwar replied saying ‘You might be watching it from above however I am it from beneath’. I nonetheless really feel that I am so much higher than many actors who have needed to be in my footwear until now. It is okay, now I’m used to it.

After this, when Sakshi was requested which of the 2 serials was higher. Throughout that point Sakshi had defended her present saying that ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ as all its characters had been too human.

On the similar time, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ ended within the 12 months 2008. After this, Sakshi Tanwar was seen within the function of Priya within the TV present ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ reverse Ram Kapoor. Aside from this, Sakshi has additionally been seen enjoying the function of Aamir Khan’s spouse within the movie ‘Dangal’.