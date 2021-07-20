When Social Media User Asked Money Back from Salman Khan this is How User Reacted to Him | Salman Khan does not read comments made by fans, but replied to this user’s comment

New Delhi: While social media is a medium for celebrities to directly connect with their fans, on the other hand, stars are sometimes trolled unnecessarily. Celebrities adopt their own methods to avoid trolling but do you know how superstar Salman Khan handles his social media?

Salman became guest on Bhai’s show

Recently, Salman Khan became a guest on his brother Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch. The trailer video of the show has been shared by Arbaaz himself with his Twitter handle and in this Arbaaz is seen asking Salman Khan some questions related to his social media. Dabang Khan is also answering these questions openly. Salman said that whatever he shares on social media, he just shares and leaves.

Salman does not read the comments of fans

Salman said that he neither sees the likes coming on that post nor does he read the comments. On this, Arbaaz Khan told his elder brother some trolling comments on his social media post and asked his reaction on this. There was one such comment in which a social media user said – Salman Khan has settled well with our money. return our money.

What was Salman Khan’s reply

The reaction given by Salman Khan on this, probably every one of his fans will agree. Salman Khan said- Don’t steal money. Hearts would have been stolen. Interrupting Salman Khan’s talk, Arbaaz said that and I will not return that. On this, Dabang Khan said in his own style – no it is not so. If there is more problem then I will return it too.

