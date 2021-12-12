When someone will come, will say that we had cut the tape of this scheme, PM Modi took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

Attacking the law and order situation during the SP rule, the PM said that earlier the daughters of UP were forced to think 100 times before stepping out of the house. Earlier the government used to give protection to the mafia.

PM Modi was on a visit to UP on Saturday. PM Modi, who reached Balrampur in UP, inaugurated the Saryu Canal Project. During this inaugural program, the PM fiercely targeted former UP CM Akhilesh and his party SP in gestures.

While addressing the program in Balrampur, PM Modi said that he was waiting, that someone would say that he has already cut the ribbon of this scheme. In fact, the PM was targeting Akhilesh Yadav and SP through this statement. Because a few days ago, during the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway, SP and Akhilesh had claimed that the Purvanchal Expressway was the gift of SP and its foundation stone was laid during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party. There was a lot of backlash between SP and BJP regarding this expressway.

The PM also took a jibe at the same old claim of SP on Saturday. The PM said- “When I left Delhi today, I was waiting since morning that when someone will come and say that Modi ji, I had cut the tape of this scheme. Some people have a habit of saying that they may have cut the ribbon of this scheme in their childhood. The priority of some people is to cut the tape, but the priority of us is to complete the plans on time.”

During his address, the PM attacked the law and order situation during the SP rule and said that earlier the daughters of UP were forced to think 100 times before stepping out of the house. Today a criminal thinks 100 times before committing wrongdoing. He said- Those who were in the government earlier, they used to give protection to the mafia. Today Yogi ji’s government is busy cleaning the mafia. That’s why the people of UP say that the difference is clear”.

Let us inform that the Saryu Canal National Project, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on Saturday, claims that more than 14 lakh hectares of land will get water for irrigation. Also, about 29 lakh farmers will benefit from this canal.