When Sonu Sood told the income tax authorities – I will miss you

Recently, the Income Tax Department raided the home of an actor who came to light after helping migrant workers in a lockdown caused by the corona virus last year. Sonu Sood is accused of embezzling Rs 20 crore from the funds received by his foundation. Now Sonu Sood has spoken openly on the matter and said that even the tax officials who questioned him were happy with his work. Speaking to our colleague ‘Bombay Times’, Sonu said,’ I have given all the officers to the tax authorities. They have even given more than they want. I do not have an inch of land in Lucknow or Jaipur for which allegations have been made. As far as the misappropriation of foreign donations is concerned, any company registered for 3 years or more will have to register with the FCRA to receive funding. If my foundation is not registered, I cannot take such funds. This is not a foreign donation but money raised from crowdfunding. All the money deposited in it has to go to hospitals and medical colleges. This allegation is false in itself because the money did not come to India or to my foundation. Not a single dollar came into my account. It is alleged that Sonu Sood did not make full use of the money donated. On this, he said, ‘Any foundation has a period of one year to use the funds. If the funds are not used, you can extend the usage for another year. That is the rule. I registered my foundation a few months ago. In the past, we didn’t even raise money. I have only been collecting money for the last 4-5 months. As a rule, I can use this money anywhere in 7-8 months. I will not let people’s hard earned money go to waste. My donated money also falls into this fund I donated. Sonu Sood also spoke about the raid on his house. He said, ‘It was shocking that suddenly one morning the tax officer came to your house. My youngest son was stuck in the house for several days because no one could go out unless the tax authorities investigated. I am a very good host and I took great care of the tax authorities. 4 days later, the tax authorities also admitted that this is their best experience to date. And I said I would miss you too. My work was greatly appreciated by the tax authorities. On the question of entering politics, Sonu Sood said, ‘I have a lot of respect for politics. We already have good policies. As far as my relationship is concerned, I’m not mentally ready for it yet. I don’t know what will happen after 2 years or 4 years. I never deny anything but right now I am not in the mood to get into politics. I have recently turned down 2 offers to a Rajya Sabha MP. I think now is not the right time to get into politics. When I am ready for it, I will also accept the offer.