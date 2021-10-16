When Sridevi started being called ‘Lady Amitabh Bachchan’, Big B had objected – this is going terribly wrong

Sridevi achieved that stage at one point in her career when she came to be called the ‘Lady Amitabh Bachchan’ of the Hindi film industry. Her status was no less than any hero and she was on top of success. However, Amitabh Bachchan objected to giving this surname to Sridevi. He said that it is very wrong to say so.

Amitabh Bachchan had said these things in an interview given to Leharon Retro. She was asked, ‘Sridevi is called Lady Amitabh Bachchan. How do you feel when you hear all this?’ In response, Amitabh Bachchan said, ‘I feel very honored but let me tell you that this is going very wrong. All the actors in the Indian film industry have their own identity, status and potential. He is a big name in himself. I don’t like this kind of reference comparing me to anyone.’

He had further said, ‘I think everyone has their own place in the film industry. They don’t need anyone’s name. What can I say about this…I think the media keeps doing something like this every now and then. I feel honored that I am being compared to him but I will say again that it is very wrong.

When Sridevi had become a successful actress and was called Lady Amitabh Bachchan, she stopped working with Amitabh Bachchan. He said that in a film in which Amitabh Bachchan is there, what is left for someone else.

But Amitabh Bachchan wanted to work with Sridevi. When Mukul Anand offered ‘Khuda Gawah’ to Amitabh, Big B expressed his desire for Sridevi to take the female lead. He knew very well that Sridevi would not work with him. To celebrate Sridevi, Amitabh sent a truck full of flowers.

When that truck reached in front of Sridevi, then Amitabh showered all the flowers in front of Sridevi. Seeing this, Sridevi agreed to work with Amitabh but she put a condition that she will work in the film only if she gets a double role. Sridevi’s condition was accepted and she did a double role. The film was a super hit at that time and even today its songs are very much liked.