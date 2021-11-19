When Sunil Dutt proposed to Nargis, no answer came from the front; The actors started Packing And Stepped Up Towards village

When Sunil Dutt’s luck brought him to Bombay, he met Nargis. Sunil Dutt had told that at that time Nargis used to call him ‘Birju’. Nargis Dutt was of helpful nature

Sunil Dutt started his career in 1955 with the film ‘Railway Platform’. In 1957, the actor worked with Nargis in the film ‘Mother India’. When Nargis and Sunil Dutt met for the first time, they did not know that they were made for each other. Actually, Sunil Dutt used to come from a very modest family. He had a dream in his eyes that his future wife would be like his mother.

Sunil Dutt once mentioned about this in Veer Sanghvi’s talk show. He had told that ‘I belong to a conservative Hindu family. At the age of 5, my father’s shadow was lifted from my head. Mother was a widow, had a brother of 6 months and a younger sister of 3 years. We came here after Partition. My mother raised us with great difficulty. We had everything at that time. At that time we were in the village, so whatever needs were there were fulfilled. My mother used to grind flour in a mill.

In such a situation, when Sunil Dutt’s luck brought him to Bombay, he met Nargis. Sunil Dutt had told that at that time Nargis used to call him ‘Birju’. Nargis Dutt was of a helpful nature. In such a situation, one day Sunil Dutt was very upset, so he was sitting at the bar of the studio. When Nargis saw him sitting like this, he asked the reason for his sadness. In such a situation, Sunil Dutt told that there is a slit on his sister’s neck, like TB. The trouble was that Sunil Dutt did not know any doctor. In such a situation, Nargis Dutt said- ‘Birju do not be upset, it is easily treated nowadays.’ Nargis left after saying this to Sunil Dutt.

After this Sunil Dutt mentioned – ‘I was upset so I did not go to my house, stayed with a friend. The next day when I reached home, my sister came to me and said that she had an operation tomorrow. On hearing this, I asked which doctor did you go to? I was surprised. Then the sister told that Nargis ji had come to her and took my sister to the hospital. My heart fell in love with him because of this.

At that time, Nargis had taken care of Sunil Dutt’s sister’s daughter, she had taken the girl to her house for 3 days. Sunil had said at that time that ‘God should such a girl come in my life too’.

Sunil Dutt had further told- ‘One day she had come to meet her sister at home. So when she started leaving I asked her if I should drop you home. So he said no, Kasim Bhai will leave the house. When I asked her again, she agreed. I used to have a small Fiat car then. We were both sitting in the car. Then I dared to tell him that Nargis ji, I want to tell you something. So he said yes, say no Birju. I asked will you marry me? Nargis became silent on hearing this. His house came and she got down from the car.

Sunil Dutt had told that ‘Not saying anything to Nargis was an answer for me. I was so embarrassed thinking about that. Later I decided that after completing the remaining work of my films, I would go back to the village and do farming. After a few days, when I returned home one such evening, my sister looked very happy. I asked what was the reason for his happiness? So he told that – Nargis ji agreed. I asked did you agree? So sister had said that don’t be, Nargis ji agreed for what you had asked.