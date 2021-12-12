When Sunil Dutt was confronted with his future wife, he could not confront Nargis

After marrying Sunil Dutt, Nargis became completely busy in her life. Earlier he had done 16 films with Raj Kapoor like ‘Awara’, ‘Shree 420’ and ‘Barsaat’.

Nargis and late Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt were famous actors of their time. Both of them made a special place in the hearts of the audience on the basis of their acting in Bollywood. The love story of both is quite interesting. This story starts from there when Sunil Dutt used to work as a radio jockey in Ceylon Radio. Actually, the love story of Sunil Dutt and Nargis is not a film love story. From the first meeting of Nargis and Sunil Dutt till their marriage, life was very interesting.

First meeting: So let us tell you that when their love story started, Sunil Dutt had nothing to do with acting. Sunil Dutt’s love story as a radio jockey started with the radio station where Nargis had reached for an interview. Nargis’s name was included in the big actresses even before Sunil Dutt appeared in films. Nargis’s pairing with Raj Kapoor was a huge hit in films.

Sunil Sahab first met Nargis when he was assigned the task of interviewing Nargis for Radio. Sunil Dutt was waiting for Nargis holding a list of questions. Sunil Dutt got so nervous seeing Nargis in front of him during the interview that he could not ask a single question to her. The situation was such that Sunil Dutt’s job kept going.

Second meeting: Then the second meeting of both took place on the set of Bimal Roy’s film ‘Do Bigha Zamin’. On seeing Sunil, Nargis remembered the previous incident and seeing him here for the first time, Nargis smiled and left. After this Sunil Dutt and Nargis worked together in the film ‘Mother India’. Sunil Dutt got the role of Nargis’s son in Mehboob Khan’s film ‘Mother India’. Both fell in love with each other from this film.

When Dilip Kumar turned down the offer: It is said that the role Sunil Dutt got in ‘Mother India’ was earlier offered to Dilip Kumar. But then Dilip Kumar had refused saying that Nargis is my heroine, how can I play the role of his son. Although director Mehboob Khan offered Dilip Kumar the double role of both father and son in this film, Dilip Kumar did not agree.

Proposed to Nargis: Even during the shooting, Sunil used to get nervous again and again in front of Nargis and could not act. But Nargis helped him a lot during this time so that he could act comfortably. It is said that because of this generosity of Nargis, Sunil sahib became very attached to her.

There were many such delicate turns in their life which brought both of them very close to each other, after which Sunil Dutt expressed his love to Nargis and Nargis accepted her. After that both got married.