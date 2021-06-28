When Sunil Grover touched The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee feet at the Event | When Sunil Grover touched Manoj Bajpayee’s feet, this was the reaction of ‘Family Man’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is known for his cheerful and gracious nature. Many times it has been seen in public events that an actor has shown respect to Manoj Bajpayee, but during an event, star comedian actor Sunil Grover almost lay down on Manoj Bajpayee’s feet. .

Many celebrities were present in the program

This incident is from the year 2019 when many celebrities were present together in an event. In this program Tigmanshu Dhulia and Piyush Mishra honored Manoj Bajpayee, after which Sunil Grover was also asked to honor Manoj. While Tigmanshu and Piyush had given mementos to Manoj, Sunil had to present a coconut to Manoj.

Sunil boils coconut in his feet!

Sunil Grover took that coconut and sat at the feet of Manoj Bajpayee. Sunil did the act of breaking that coconut on the stage and acted like sprinkling its water on the public and other people. Seeing Sunil doing all this, Manoj could not understand anything and was immediately shocked. He picked up Sunil and, showing nobility, gestured not to do so.

When Sunil spoke about his heart

Sunil Grover took the mic and after doing all this expressed his feelings. Sunil said, ‘This is not a joke, I did all this out of respect. I am a big fan of his and it is a matter of great honor for me that I am able to honor you like this. While praising Manoj, Sunil called him the only international actor of India.

