When Sunny Deol got beaten up by Dharmendra

New Delhi. The veteran actor of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra has made a special identity with his superb films. People still remember his films and dialogues. Dharmendra is such a good actor. He has proved to be equally good father. You will be surprised to know that as much as the audience was afraid of Dharmendra. Equally the audience was afraid. It is said that Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny was not even sitting in front of him. Once Dharmendra got so angry with Sunny Deol that he hit him a lot. Know the full story.

Sunny Deol was beaten up

Actually, some time ago Dharmendra had reached a show. Where a rapid fire round was played with him. The host of the show was Maniesh Paul. When Manish asked Dharmendra a question about his two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Responding to which Dharmendra proudly said that ‘Sunny is his left eye and Bobby is his right eye’.

In a matter of words, Dharmendra told that once Sunny had bought a gun to play. While playing with the gun, Sunny broke all the windows of the house. Seeing this, he got very angry and started beating Sunny.

Very sad after beating Sunny

Dharmendra further told that ‘He felt very sad after beating Sunny. Even today, when he remembers that moment, he feels a lot of pain from inside. Dharmendra had said in an interview that ‘he wants both his sons to spend time with him, but he is so afraid of him that he is afraid to even sit near him.’

Let us tell you that soon Dharmendra will be seen in the film ‘Apne 2’ with Sunny and Bobby. The special thing is that his grandson Karan Deol will also be seen in this film.

Do not like daughters wearing short clothes

Let us tell you that Dharmendra had done two marriages. He did second marriage to actress Hema Malini. Dharmendra had two daughters with Hema. Not only Sunny and Bobby but Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are also very afraid of father Dharmendra. In an interview, Isha had told that her father did not like wearing short clothes at all. So whenever he used to come home. Both of them always used to wear suit-salwar only.