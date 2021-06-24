when sushmita sen accused mithun chakraborty of touching her incorrect

New Delhi. It is common to hear of rifts between actors in the film industry. But there have been times when actresses have accused well-known actors of being seduced, uncontrollable and touching inappropriately during the shoot. While many such cases have come to the fore in Bollywood, Mithun Chakraborty has also been accused of this kind. Actress Sushmita Sen accused Mithun of touching her inappropriately.

Sushmita Sen accused

Actually, this is the case of the year 2006. Director Kalpana Lajmi was making a film named ‘Chingari’. Sushmita Sen was in the lead role in the film and Mithun Chakraborty became the villain. The shooting of this film started in Satara, Maharashtra. But on the very first day on the set, there was a rift between Sushmita Sen and Mithun Chakraborty over something. After which the director explained to both and started shooting. An intimate scene was to be shot between Sushmita and Mithun in the film. In such a situation, Sushmita was very scared before the scene. In such a situation, due to fear, many techs went on.

allegation of inappropriate touching

After that, when the final take took place, Sushmita got angry and left the set and went to her vanity van. Everyone was surprised that what happened after all that Sushmita got so angry. When the film’s director Kalpana Lajmi asked Sushmita the reason for her anger, she told that Mithun Chakraborty touched her inappropriately during the shot and she did so deliberately. The director explained to him that this often happens during intimate scenes but the actress did not listen to him.

news spread in the media

After that this news came in the media. It was being discussed everywhere. In such a situation, Mithun Chakraborty became sad. Not only this, he had even decided to leave the film. But on the persuasion of the director, both of them somehow completed the shooting of the film ‘Chingari’. After this, after the completion of the shooting, Sushmita gave a statement that ‘I had made a mistake in understanding. I respect Mithun ji a lot. But by then Mithun Chakraborty’s image had deteriorated.