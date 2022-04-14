When Taliban gave a brutal death to Afghan President Najibullah

Today the story of the brutality of the Taliban in which the President of Afghanistan, Najibullah was surrounded. Not only surrounded but they also had to lose their lives. In fact, in March 1992, the President of Afghanistan, Najibullah, had spoken of resigning from his post. Najibullah wanted him to resign if someone became his substitute. He did not want the country and the general public to be left in a state of confusion.

Another reason for Najibullah was that after the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989, his hold on the country was weakening. Because many factions were protesting against Najibullah and he was trying his best to remove him from power. In March-April 1992, the situation in Afghanistan was not right, so Najibullah sent his wife and daughters to India in early April 1992.

Najibullah was also constantly trying to come to India in this secret way, but he could not reach Kabul airport due to the increasing steps of Taliban. After this, instead of going home, he considered the UN compound more secure. On the other hand, along with the UN, India was trying to expel Najibullah. However, the dilemma was bigger at that time as both these sides (UN and India) could not negotiate properly with the Taliban.

Najibullah was supposed to stay at the Indian embassy before going to the UN compound but the Indian government refused to give him asylum. The government believed that giving asylum to Najibullah could have proved to be like throwing Indians living in Afghanistan alive in the fire. However, Iran and Pakistan had offered help to Najibullah. But Najibullah said that he would rather die than help from Pakistan and Iran.

Najibullah stayed in the UN compound for about four and a half years, but on 27 September 1996, Taliban fighters attacked the UN office. In this incident, Taliban fighters first beat Najibullah out of his room and then shot him. After this, the body of Najibulah was also vandalized by Taliban fighters and with the help of a crane, the body was hung on a lamp post.