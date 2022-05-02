When teams were apprehensive about Kuldeep Yadav, then Delhi Capitals made bets, Ricky Ponting told- What did the Chinaman bowler need what was needed

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has made a big statement regarding the return of form of Kuldeep Yadav. He has said that Delhi Capitals bet on this India chinaman bowler when other franchises were apprehensive about his performance. Ponting also spoke about what was most needed to hone Kuldeep Yadav’s talent.

Ricky Ponting said that a ‘positive environment’ is needed to nurture a player of exceptional talent like Kuldeep Yadav. That ‘positive environment’ should also include lots of love and proper care. The Delhi team provided him such a ‘positive atmosphere’. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has so far taken 17 wickets in 9 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 15.64 and an economy of 8.40. He is at number two in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2022.

Kuldeep Yadav He was kept out for most of the time by the national team management before IPL 2022. His previous IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also did not give him priority. Apart from this, he also had to undergo knee operation due to which he could not play in the last IPL.

Ricky Ponting (Ricky Ponting) told Star Sports, ‘We are really happy for him. He was one of the players we wanted to pick in the auction. We gave him lots of love and took full care of him. He is a wonderful young player. This talented left-arm leg-spinner did really well in a positive environment.

Let us tell you that after the operation, when most of the IPL franchises were apprehensive about Kuldeep Yadav’s performance, Delhi Capitals reposed their confidence in him and bought him. It would not be wrong to say that this star spinner has also justified the decision of the team management by bowling brilliantly so far in IPL 2022.

Kuldeep Yadav has played 53 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has taken 57 wickets at an average of 26.35 and economy of 8.30. He did not play a single match in IPL 2021. At the same time, in IPL 2022, he had only one success in 5 matches.