when tesla ceo elon musk was going through bad phase than indian billionaire anand mahindra gave advice

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, has overtaken Jeff Bezos of Amazon to become the world’s richest person. He is the only billionaire with a net worth of over $300 billion. His wealth has doubled in the past year alone. However, things weren’t always good for Elon Musk. When Musk was having his bad days, Indian industrialist and social media person Anand Mahindra advised him to persevere.

In fact, in the year 2018, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk gave an interview to the New York Times. In which he said that this year has been very tiring and painful for him and his personal life was also affected a lot. This interview was retweeted by Anand Mahindra from his Twitter account and tagged Elon Musk in it and wrote that you stay there. Your factory is growing very fast. The world needs inspirational innovators like you.

Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story. https://t.co/T0k6azUvo5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 3, 2021

Now Anand Mahindra has shared that tweet again with his Twitter account after Elon Musk’s climb to the heights. Sharing the nearly three-year-old tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote that it is hard to believe that I felt the need to send a morale boosting message to Elon Musk when he was very tired and was apprehensive that Something bad is about to happen. But now he has become richer and more successful than any other industrialist after earning more than $300 billion. What is the lesson from this? Never give up. Always believe your story. In this tweet, Anand Mahindra has also tagged Elon Musk.

Recently, when Elon Musk’s wealth exceeded $ 240 billion, Anand Mahindra had reacted to it. Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Market value not only shows your wealth but it also shows your audacity, ambition and courage. This is a formula that promises to increase future earnings as well.