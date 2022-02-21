When the All-Star break ends, the NBA’s stretch run begins



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

When the all-star break is over, the extended run begins.

There is not much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star Weekend came to a nearly 60-game mark for the teams, just outside the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers need to prove they have the legs to run.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Nets could soon have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor. But the Lakers could be without Anthony Davis for more than a month due to a foot injury that has put a heavy burden on LeBron James.

Injured and inconsistent, neither team is guaranteed to play in the post-season. Both performed far less than expected, with the Lakers just 27-31. But a bad game in the winter is quickly forgotten if a team warms up in the spring, just as the Milwaukee Box did last year.

“As a team, we started to play good basketball towards the end,” said Giannis Antetokaunmpo. “Maybe we can do it again. Who knows? We’re in a good place. We have hell in our team.”

The Bucks are actually only in fifth place, but that means little in the tightly packed pre-conference. Miami and Chicago are tied at the top, with amazing Cleveland and Philadelphia trailing 2 1/2 games and Milwaukee just a percentage point behind them.

There are further divisions outside the West, where Phoenix has moved its record to 48-10 with seven wins in a row with a 6 1/2-game lead over Golden State.

Even with those teams having concerns, Phoenix is ​​still going without Dreammond Green due to a back injury, breaking for long absences for Chris Paul and Golden State.

Net hopes their injury problem is almost over. Durant is close to returning after a month-long loss with a sprained left knee ligament, although coach Steve Nash has said he does not expect the All-Star forward to be ready when they resume their season against Boston on Thursday.

Injuries are a part of every season, but the usual problems this season were complicated by coronavirus for some teams. An outbreak in the nets helped them to bring back the unvaccinated Kiri Irving part-time even though he still cannot play in home games. The Atlanta Hawks lost nine of 12 games during a rough stretch in December, requiring multiple players to sign a team to field while they were out regularly.

They are trying to get out of that hole and are in tenth place a year ago after reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

“At one point it was crazy. For example, I just went there and didn’t know any of your teammates except the two of them,” said All-Star Trey Young. “It was different, but it may not always be like the world. Always look at it and look at the struggle in the first place and you will understand that it is the cause. If we continue it. “

Play-in helps them. For the second year in a row, teams in 7-10 spots will play in each conference for the next two final spots of the season. At the moment, both the eighth-place net and the ninth-place Lakers will find themselves there.

There is still time to climb, but not much.

Here are some other things to keep in mind:

Paul’s pain

The All-Star point guard injured the thumb of his right hand in the Sanchez final game before the break and had a soft cast covering it this weekend. He can miss the rest of the regular season.

“We have to figure it out,” said associate All-Star Devin Booker. “Everyone has to pay a little more. I look at the beauty of it. She rests her feet. She can be ready for a long post season that we’re trying to make. So we have to hold on to it. Without her. We have to hold on to our castle.” “

MVP Race

Nikola Djokic of Denver has a strong case to win the second MVP award in a row and Antetokunumpo could win his third. They are both probably chasing for 76ers center Joel Mbid, the league’s top scorer with 29.6 points per game who received an all-star sidekick this week when James Harden made his debut after being swapped for Simmons.

“Okay, I don’t really want to push for the whole thing, but the way I’m playing says it all for myself,” says MBD. We’ve added to our team and everything is the way our team is set up. “

The splendor of the season

All-star Ja Morant led Memphis to a 41-19 record and third in the West, where Cleveland had an unexpected 35-23. They don’t have any post-season polish, but Green doesn’t think it will hurt young teams.

“We won a championship in my third year,” he said, referring to the Warriors’ 2015 title. “Most of us went through 15 to 20 play-off games in our careers and we were able to win a championship. So I don’t see inexperience as a problem.”

To the east

While James was there from 2011-14, Miami made a run for four consecutive NBA titles, but the conference was not as deep as it looks this season.

Hit coach Eric Spoelstra said, “It’s mandatory in the East right now. If you have a real competitor, that’s what you want.” “You want to be challenged, you want to push and you want to see how your team stands against the other best teams. That’s what is happening and there are some great teams ahead.”

And to the west

Is it as wide open as other conferences?

“No, we’re going to win it,” Green said. “Seriously.”