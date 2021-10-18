When the biggest stars were seen in Shahrukh Khan’s film, Aamir Khan was missing; refused to do cameo

The coin of three Khans still runs a lot in Bollywood. There was a time when it was believed that there was a competition between the three Khan stars to outdo each other. Sometimes there were reports of fights between Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan and sometimes about SRK and Aamir Khan. Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan have worked together many times in some films, many times they have appeared in a frame from events to shows.

But Aamir-Shah Rukh and Salman were never seen together in a single frame of a film. While making the film ‘Om Shanti Om’, film director and choreographer Farah Khan had decided that she would bring the three Khans together in one frame. But this task was not so easy for Farah Khan.

The biggest stars of the industry had come to give a cameo role in Shahrukh Khan’s film. From Mithun Chakraborty to Dharmendra and Salman Khan were also seen making special appearances in Shahrukh Khan’s film. When Farah Khan called Aamir Khan to do a cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s film, Mr. Perfectionist flatly refused to come. He also told the reason behind this to Farah. Farah Khan herself had told about this. (When Shahrukh Khan had said such a big deal for Govinda! The actor was very angry; SRK had apologized in front of everyone!)

Farah Khan revealed this at IFFI 2019. He had told that Farah wanted Aamir Khan to also be a part of this shot but Aamir Khan refused. Farah had said- ‘I wanted Aamir Khan in this. I wanted to make it historic by bringing all the three Khans in one frame. But Aamir Khan kept me hanging for 10 days. Then later he said that he will not be able to do it because he has to edit his film Taare Zameen Par.

Let me tell you, all the big stars of the film industry were involved in a song from the film Om Shanti Om. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor etc. actresses also went by showing a glimpse of themselves in the song. (What do you have that SRK does not have? Amitabh had said this thing; then Shahrukh Khan reversed the solid answer)

So there Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were also going to be seen in this song. Shahrukh himself had taken the responsibility that he would persuade Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu but then it could not happen later. However, big stars like Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Arbaaz Khan, Dino Morea, Juhi Chawla, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty were present in this song.