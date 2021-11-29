When the bill is brought, there is trouble, if it is withdrawn, then what do these people want, BJP leaders said on the question of the anchor

On the other hand, Punjab farmer leaders urged the Center to enact a law on MSP, terming the abrogation of three agricultural laws in Parliament as a victory for the protesters. He said that the United Kisan Morcha has called an emergency meeting on December 1 to discuss the future strategy.

Even after withdrawing the agriculture bill, the attitude of the farmers remains as before. BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudhi did not like this attitude of the farmers. He said that when the bill is brought, there is trouble, if it is withdrawn, then there is trouble. What do these people want after all? What is the intention of the opposition? What does Congress want? People have given us majority and you are trying to mislead the farmers.

Rajiv, while taking a jibe at MP Amar Singh, sitting in the debate on behalf of Congress, said that the attitude of these people is in such a way that if they have got food, they are crying and asking that I did not ask. When food is served, it is said that he did not ask. He said that you are raising the issue of MSP. He compared the figures of 2010-12 with today’s figures and told that the government is giving more financial help to the farmers than before. His question was that you are in the interest of farmers?

In fact, MP Amar Singh, sitting in the debate on behalf of the Congress, objected that the government did not even consider it necessary to discuss the return of the law. Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap had sought an answer from BJP’s Rajiv Pratap on this matter. The anchor said that why are you not talking to the farmers?

He said that when the Agriculture Laws Repeal Bill was passed in both the houses of Parliament on Monday, it was not allowed to be discussed.

Farmer leaders said that this is our victory. This is a historic day. We have called an emergency meeting of the SKM on Wednesday to discuss the future strategy. Meanwhile, celebrations were held at three protest venues, Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri on the borders of Delhi. The farmers performed Bhangra and danced to the tune of Punjabi songs. SKM said in a statement that the abrogation of agricultural laws is the first major victory of the farmers’ movement, but other important demands are still pending.